Bank to auction Sunny Deol's Juhu villa on August 25 to recover Rs 56 cr

State-owned Bank of Baroda has put on the block a property owned by actor and sitting BJP MP Sunny Deol to recover Rs 56 crore through an e-auction to be held on August 25.

The Gurdaspur MP, whose latest flick “Gadar 2” is a box office success having already grossed over Rs 300 crore since the release last week, has been in default on a Rs 55.99-crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the second largest state-owned lender said in a public tender on Sunday. The bank, which has attached the property, Sunny Villa, located on Gandhigram Road in the tony Juhu area of the megapolis, has fixed the reserve price for the auction at Rs 51.43 crore and an earnest money deposit of Rs 5.14 crore.

Apart from Sunny Villa, the 599.44 square metre property also houses Sunny Sounds, which is owned by the Deols, and is the corporate guarantor to the loan, while his actor-politician father Dharmendra is the personal guarantor of the debt, according to the auction notice.

A bank spokesperson did not offer any other details when contacted such as when and how much was the loan availed of by the actor and what was the other guarantee it had for the loan as the value of the property was lower than the outstanding the borrower owed to the bank.

The tender notice further said the Deols still had the option of clearing the dues.

The actor is officially known as Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol and has been representing the BJP from the Punjab seat since 2019 when he defeated Congress member Sunil Jhakar. — PTI

