Bar Council passes resolution, asks SC to let govt decide on same-sex marriage

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 23

Maintaining that more than 99.9 per cent of people of the country were opposed to same-sex marriages, the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to leave the issue to be decided by the legislature, saying it would be “catastrophic” to overhaul something as fundamental as the conception of marriage by the court.

“India is one of the most diverse socio-religious countries consisting of a mosaic of beliefs. Any matter which is likely to tinker with the fundamental social structure should necessarily come through the legislative process only,” BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said after BCI’s joint meeting with all state Bar councils.

Sensitive matter, 99% people against it Any decision by the apex court in such a sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country; 99 per cent people against it. —BCI resolution

“Any decision by the top court in such a sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country,” the BCI said in a resolution passed unanimously at the meeting.

“As per documented history, ever since the inception of human civilisation and culture, marriage has been typically accepted and categorised as a union of biological man and woman for the twin purpose of procreation and recreation. In such background, it would be catastrophic to overhaul something as fundamental as the conception of marriage by any court, howsoever well-intentioned it may be,” the resolution read.

The bar bodies’ request came in the midst of a hearing by a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage. The hearing scheduled for Monday has been cancelled due to “unavailability” of two of the judges on the Bench.

The request is in sync with the Centre’s contention that the issue squarely fell within the domain of Parliament. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had raised a preliminary objection to the maintainability of the petitions, but the Bench overruled his objection.