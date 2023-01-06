Bareilly-based group applies for EC registration as ‘Bharat Jodo Party’

New Delhi, January 6

At a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been undertaking a foot-march across the country as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a group of people from Bareilly have issued a public notice seeking registration as a political party with the name ‘Bharat Jodo Party’.

Gandhi is currently in Haryana as part of his ‘’Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which will end on January 30 after reaching Jammu & Kashmir.

As per the notice, published in two newspapers last month, the group has named Nasir Ali as the president, Jinat Begum as vice-president, Mohammad Najim Ali as general secretary and Mohammad Jafar Ali as treasurer of the proposed political outfit.

The mandatory public notice is part of an elaborate exercise parties have to undertake before they are registered by the Election Commission.

The notice says that the party has submitted an application before the poll panel for registration as a “political party” under the Representation of the People Act.

The notice has also been put on the EC’s official website on Friday and the last date for filing an objection, if any in this regard, has been stipulated to January 19, 2023, by the poll panel.

“Once a party applies for registration, the political party division of EC scrutinises the documents and asks it to publish a notice in newspapers for people to know and file objections, if any and if there are objections with merit, the party office-bearers are asked to respond. Otherwise, the EC calls them for a personal hearing before granting registration to the party,” said a senior official.