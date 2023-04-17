Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin/Jupinderjit Singh



Bathinda/Chandigarh, April 17

Police claim to have got a breakthrough in connection with the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda Military Station earlier this week.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the witness in the case, Mohan Desai, was the killer and has been arrested by the police.

They said “Army guard, who was also the witness, turned out to be the killer of four jawans in Bathinda cantonment”.

The guard was our prime suspect from day one, says a senior officer.

“Motive is personal,” say police, “indicating harassment of physical nature”. Police are likely to hold a press conference this noon over the issue.

Four Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing which took place in their barracks early Wednesday morning.

As per the FIR, one of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe. The bodies bore bullet marks. It is suspected that an INSAS rifle, which was reported missing along with 28 rounds earlier this week, was used in the firing.

Nineteen empty shells of an INSAS rifle were found at the spot. The weapon was also found later.