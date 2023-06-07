BBC 'acknowledges' it paid lower taxes in India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has acknowledged it may have paid lower taxes than its actual liability. BBC sent an email to the Income Tax Department where it reportedly acknowledged underreporting of income by about Rs 40 crore, according to reports.

However, the matter can only be confirmed once the BBC files a revised return as such emails have no validity, said sources.

In its preliminary survey, the department had said it found that the services of seconded employees had been utilised for which the Indian arm of the BBC made reimbursements to its parent company in Britain. The initial survey led the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to state at that time that BBC’s reported income and profits did not appear to be commensurate with its scale of operations.

The ED subsequently registered a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in April against the BBC for foreign exchange violations. The ED had also questioned some of its higher echelons including a BBC India director.

The BBC on the other hand had claimed victimisation from the government after it broadcast a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots under the watch of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.