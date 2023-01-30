BBC against independent power centres: Moscow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

The Russian Foreign Office has said the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots is “yet another evidence of the BBC waging an information war on different fronts - not only against Russia, but also against other global centres of power pursuing an independent policy”.

Asked about India banning a BBC documentary that blamed Indian PM Narendra Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, “I’m not sure if that is a question for us. First of all, it should be commented on in Delhi. Our Indian friends have already made a comment on this situation.”

Zakaharova added that the BBC is fighting even within the British establishment, being an instrument of the interests of some groups against others. It should be treated accordingly. “The BBC is not an independent television and radio corporation, but a dependent one, often neglecting the basic requirements of the journalism profession,” she added.