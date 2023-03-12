BBC film anti-India: Gujarat Assembly passes resolution

PTI

Gandhinagar, March 11

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution requesting the Centre to take strict action against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for “tarnishing the image and popularity of PM Narendra Modi” with its documentary on the 2002 riots in the state.

“The controversial two-part series by the BBC titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ misrepresents the events of 2002 in a malicious and low-level attempt to tarnish India’s image globally,” BJP MLA Vipul Patel said while moving the resolution in the House.

The documentary claims to have probed certain aspects of the riots, which took place after the Godhra train burning incident, when Modi was the CM of Gujarat. Soon after its release, the government issued directions in January this year to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary. Patel’s resolution was supported by BJP MLAs Manisha Vakil, Amit Thaker, Dhavalsinh Zala and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. It was passed by voice vote in the absence of Congress MLAs who were expelled from the House earlier in the day. After passing the resolution unanimously, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary said the attempt by the BBC was “reprehensible” and was “condemned vehemently”, adding the House passed the resolution to send its message to the Centre. “India is a democratic country and freedom of expression is at the core of its Constitution, but that does not mean a news media can act by abusing such freedom,” said Patel.