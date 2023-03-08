BCI chief slams Singhvi's remark on regulatory body

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

Taking strong exception to senior counsel AM Singhvi’s suggestion to divest the Bar Council of India (BCI) of its function of regulating the legal profession, the latter has condemned his statement, terming it baseless.

Speaking at a function of the American Bar Association (ABA), Singhvi had suggested creating a body independent of the BCI to regulate the legal profession.

BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said, “Singhvi’s statement is not only baseless and uncalled for, but totally mala-fide.”