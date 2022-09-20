BCI chief writes to CJI over unrepresented states in Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

The Bar Council of India (BCI) — which regulates the legal profession in India — on Monday requested Chief Justice of India UU Lalit-led Supreme Court Collegium to consider elevating judges from those High Courts and states which were unrepresented in the Supreme Court.

In a letter addressed to the CJI, by BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra pointed out that certain bigger states have vast population, but these were unrepresented in the Supreme Court for the past several months.

