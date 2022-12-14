BCI suspends licences of 29 striking lawyers

New Delhi, December 13
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended the licences of 29 Odisha lawyers for 18 months for using unparliamentary words to address judges, manhandling policemen and obstructing court proceedings.
The BCI, which regulates the legal profession in India, also issued an interim order suspending the licences of practice of all members of the Sambalpur District Bar Association (SDBA) until further orders. A final call regarding action against other members of the SDBA shall be taken after getting a report from the Registrar as well as the State Bar Council, the BCI said.
The decision was taken on Monday evening after certain video clips showed protesting lawyers barging into courtrooms and damaging computers and other properties, it said.
The protesting lawyers are demanding a permanent Bench of the state High Court in western Odisha.
The top court, which had asked the BCI to explain as to what extent the licences of the lawyers leading the agitation had been suspended, is scheduled to take up the matter on Wednesday.
As striking lawyers in Odisha continued to vandalise courts, the Supreme Court had on Monday asked the Odisha DGP to appear before it through video-conferencing on December 14 to spell out the measures taken to deal with the situation.
“We will put all of them in custody… No solution. If a thousand people need to be arrested, let them be arrested. We don’t care,” an angry Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...