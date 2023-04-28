B'desh Army chief on 3-day India visit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, april 27

Bangladesh Army chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with India’s top military brass.

General Ahmed is in India on a three-day visit (April 27-29). He met with Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

The two Army chiefs reviewed the overall cooperation between the two armies and explored ways to further expand the ties.

The Bangladesh Army chief is the reviewing officer for the Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, on April 29.