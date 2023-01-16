Be future-ready: Rajnath Singh to Army

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 15

With rapid changes in security challenges, the armed forces need to be “future-ready”, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking at the Army Day parade in Bengaluru today.

“Security challenges are evolving with time, the pace of change is rapid. Drones, underwater drones and weapons powered by artificial intelligence are being used today. It is a technology-intensive era,” he said.

“Armed forces need to develop capabilities and implement lessons learnt from the ever-evolving global security scenario, especially at a time of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Militaries are working on new ideas, technologies and their organisational structure,” Singh said, adding that the armed forces need to work on strategies, tactics and policies keeping the future challenges in mind.

He described the ability of the Indian military to adapt and reinvent itself with changing times as its greatest strength and voiced the government’s resolve to continue strengthening national security by equipping the military with indigenous state-of-the-art weapons and technologies.