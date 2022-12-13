Be on high alert against drug smuggling, ensure logical conclusion in each case: FM to Customs officers

PTI

New Delhi, December 13

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked Customs officers to be on high alert to curb smuggling of drugs and ensure timely prosecution.

“If gold (smuggling) hurts economy, drugs will hurt generations... Be on high alert in case of drug seizures and ensure time-bound prosecution. We need to bring logical conclusion in each case,” Sitharaman said.

Addressing tax officers at an event marking 60 years of Customs Act, the minister also asked the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to chart out plans for the next 25 years on how to scale up enforcement and also give ideas which the world can follow.

Sitharaman said the Customs department needs to use a ‘cocktail’ of technology tools, like dark net, artificial intelligence, web3 and metaverse.

She further said maximum alertness is necessary on the part of Customs officers and also in using intelligence inputs received.

In the current year till November 30, enforcement agencies have seized 3,017 kgs of heroin and 122 kgs of cocaine.

