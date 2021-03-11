Be prepared for space attacks: Rajnath Singh to Indian Air Force

New Delhi, May 5
Asking the Indian Air Force (IAF) to be ready to protect the country against attacks launched from space-based assets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said the IAF needed to be prepared to protect the country from the challenges of the future.
He was delivering the keynote address for the 37th Air Chief Marshal PC Lal Memorial Lecture. ACM Lal was the IAF Chief during the 1971 war with Pakistan.
Singh called for technology evolution to defend the country against space-guided attacks and protect the space assets.
