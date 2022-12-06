 Become one with the voter, go house to house: Nadda to BJP workers : The Tribune India

Saffron poll plank for 2023, 2024 polls is—emotional bonding with every voter

BJP national president J P Nadda pays homage to Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, at Party headquarters, New Delhi, on Tuesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 6

The BJP is all set to build emotional connect with voters across the country, with the party’s two day strategy meeting resolving to go house to house in a bid to make human connections that can transcend the barriers of caste, religion and language.

House to house visits and emotional connect with the voters will be the high point of the ruling BJP’s campaign ahead of nine state elections in 2023 and the General Election in 2024.

Party chief JP Nadda laid out the future strategy of the BJP in his address to party leaders today as a two-day strategy meeting of the saffron family drew to a close here in the capital. Become one with the voter, was Nadda’s message.

“BJP workers should establish a direct connect with each home through house to house visits. They should become part of every family, and should be seen as those who stand by others in the gravest of hours. We have to share people’s joys and sorrows and make them feel we are one of them. We have to knit affectionate ties,” Nadda said in his concluding address at the meeting which was attended by all BJP office bearers, state in charges and co in charges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally also called for human connections in his campaigns, specially when he has canvassed in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

The BJP chief today also urged party workers and leaders to ensure connections with 60 crore beneficiaries of a range of Government programmes from Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala to Pradhan Mantri Aawas and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The meeting discussed at length measures to strengthen BJP’s booth and block presence across India, especially in nine states going to elections next year.

Nadda directed all state in charges and co in charges to ensure that the state level executive meeting is held in nine election bound states within a week. These states are—Meghaaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana. After the state executive, district executive meetings are also to be held in these states, in a major outcome of the national level discussions on poll strategy.

The ongoing focus on strengthening booths, mandals, and people’s outreach through union ministers’ constituency visit programmes is to continue in the run up to Lok Sabha and state polls, with renewed focus on reaching 60 crore Indians who “have been directly benefited by a range of government schemes”.

