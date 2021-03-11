Beijing backs EAM Jaishankar's Asian Century remark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

Beijing agreed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s observation that it would be difficult for an Asian Century to happen if India and China could not come together but parried queries on the disengagement from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which India says is an essential condition for further development of bilateral ties.

We have far more common interests than differences. — Chinese Foreign Office

“We have far more common interests than differences. Both sides have the wisdom and capability to help each other succeed instead of undercutting each other,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday when asked to comment on Jaishankar’s observations.

Asked to respond to Jaishankar’s remarks that bilateral ties were going through an extremely difficult phase after what China did at the border, Wang hoped that the Indian side would work with China to bring the relations back to the track of steady and sound development at an early date. “Let me say that China and India maintain smooth communication over the boundary question. And our dialogue is effective,” he added when pressed further on the LAC stalemate.

Responding to Jaishankar’s observations that “if there are reservations in any quarter, these stem from a desire to exercise a veto on the choices of others,” the Chinese Foreign Office spokesperson said, “Our position on Quad is consistent and clear. Building exclusive groups is against the trend of the times and will not get any support or get anywhere.”

#China #s jaishankar