Being made scapegoat: Court-martialled IAF officer

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 27

Just about a fortnight after a General Court Martial (GCM) in Delhi ordered the dismissal of Group Captain Suman Roy Chowdhury for a missile attack on a friendly Mi-17 helicopter following the Balakot strike, the IAF officer has filed an application before the Punjab and Haryana High Court claiming he is “unfortunately” being made a scapegoat.

In his application filed through counsel Capt Sandeep Bansal, Chowdhury was seeking the initiation of appropriate action in accordance with law against the Union of India and other respondents for flouting and overriding interim order against implementing the GCM’s findings till the petition’s disposal.

His submissions Group Captain Suman Roy Chowdhury contended the GCM presiding officer was a “party petitioner” in the plea before the HC. “It is not understood how he can maintain a writ petition against an alleged accused, whose innocence he is judging in a trial,” he submitted

“Concealing this fact was a deliberate, intentional and highly condemnable act on part of Union of India and other petitioners. It showed their mala fide and all-out attempt to convict him,” his counsel Capt Sandeep Bansal said

The missile attack had taken place a day after the IAF carried out an airstrike in Balakot, Pakistan, in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, 2019, that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

Taking up the matter, the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli issued a notice before fixing the case for further hearing on September 12.

Going into the background of the matter, Bansal contended on the applicant’s behalf that he moved the Armed Forces Tribunal’s Regional Bench in Chandigarh after he was ordered to be tried by a General Court Martial (GCM). Eventually, the relief was confined to the supply of “convening order of Court of Inquiry” at that stage.

The AFT stayed the GCM proceedings vide order dated April 27, 2022, following the failure of the Union of India to do the needful in spite of several opportunities. Its application for vacation of stay was dismissed vide order dated May 25, 2022, following which the Union of India filed an instant petition. The HC vide interim order dated July 5, 2022, permitted the Union of India to continue with the GCM proceedings, while making it clear that final order would not be passed.

Bansal added the HC, vide an order dated March 20, modified the earlier order and gave liberty to the authorities to complete all formalities and pronounce the findings. It added the findings would not be given effect to till the disposal of the present petition. “However, in stark disobedience of this court's orders, the petitioner-authorities went ahead with all procedures (formalities as per them) after pronouncement of findings and even pronounced the sentence also imposing punishment of dismissal upon the petitioner,” Bansal contended.