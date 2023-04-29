Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

The northwest region, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, is likely to experience below-normal temperatures in May. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast that the region was unlikely to see heatwave conditions in May.

Expect Normal rain Normal to above-normal rain expected in May over northwest region, says IMD

Average rainfall next month to be normal i.e 91-109% of the long period average

“Unlike the usual 40°C in May, the temperature in the region is likely to be lower this time,” said IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, while releasing the ‘Monthly Outlook for the Temperature and Rainfall during May 2023’ report. In the east-central, the east, some parts of the North-east and peninsular India, the maximum temperatures for May, however, are expected to be above normal. Talking about rainfall, the IMD predicted that the average rainfall in the country in May would be normal (91-109% of long period average). “Normal to above-normal rainfall, however, is expected over the northwest, many parts of west-central and the northern part of the peninsular India,” said an IMD official.

The IMD said the country received 32.6 mm rainfall in April, which was 6% less than normal. While in the northwest, rainfall was 28% higher than normal in April.