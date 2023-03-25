Bench formed, Supreme Court to hear Bilkis Bano’s plea on March 27

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

The Supreme Court will hear on March 27 pleas challenging the premature release of 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and killing her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A Bench of Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagarathna will hear the petitions filed by several political and civil rights activists, and a separate writ petition filed by Bano. CJI DY Chandrachud had on Wednesday agreed to constitute a special Bench to hear the matter. Earlier, Justice Bela M Trivedi had on January 4 recused herself from hearing petitions against the premature release of convicts in the case.