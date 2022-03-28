Bengal Assembly Speaker suspends 5 BJP MLAs for 'unruly conduct'

Kolkata, March 28
Five BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Monday for their alleged unruly conduct in the House.
Adhikari, along with BJP legislators Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga and Narahari Mahato, were suspended by the Speaker for future sessions this year.
Earlier in the day, the assembly plunged into pandemonium as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state.
Around 25 BJP MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.
TMC leader and State Minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly.
He also said that some TMC legislators were injured during the scuffle that took place inside the House.
