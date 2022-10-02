Bengal BJP to bring down curtains on Durga Puja

PTI

Kolkata, October 1

The BJP, which had become the first political party in West Bengal to organise its own Durga Puja two years back in the run-up to the state Assembly elections, has decided to stop the practice from next year.

The BJP officially said financial crunch was the reason behind the decision. However, party sources pointed to an internal debate over whether a political party should organise a Durga Puja and also that the party no longer needed to prove its “Bengaliness” in a state where it had been labelled as an “outsider party” by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In a bid to make the final year memorable, the BJP has chosen 28-year-old Sujata Mondal, a non-Brahmin woman priest, to perform its Durga Puja. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar will inaugurate it.

The West Bengal unit of the party started organising the puja at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Kolkata in 2020 months ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, with PM Narendra Modi virtually addressing its inauguration programme. The second edition was held last year.

“As per rituals, a Durga Puja must be organised for at least three consecutive years. So, this will be the last year and we will not be organising it from next year due to financial crunch,” Majumdar said. BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul said that since the puja began, there had been two viewpoints within the party on whether it should organise a puja.