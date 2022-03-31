Bengal govt lifts all Covid-related curbs as cases dip

Kolkata, March 31
With the Covid-19 situation having considerably improved in West Bengal, the state government on Thursday announced that that all curbs related to the contagion would stand withdrawn from midnight.
The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck in March 2020.
In a notification, the government, however, stressed on the use of masks and hygiene maintenance.
“Accordingly, it is hereby notified that restrictions as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further order,” it stated.
