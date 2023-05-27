Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines flight returns to Kathmandu after suspected bird strike

Kathmandu, May 27
A Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines aircraft was forced to return to the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Saturday after it reportedly suffered a bird hit.
The plane landed safely at the Tribhuvan International Airport and technicians were examining the aircraft, according to Spokesperson at TIA Teknath Sitaula.
Passengers in flight RA-244 bound for Bengaluru reported hearing a loud noise, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted TIA sources as saying.
The flight took off from TIA at 1.45 pm, before being forced to return to the same airport after the incident.
