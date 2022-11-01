Bengaluru court sentences student to 5 years for 'celebrating' Pulwama attack

PTI

Bengaluru, November 1

A special court here has sentenced a 22-year-old to five years’ simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for making derogatory comments on Facebook posts after the terrorist attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama in 2019.

The order was passed by judge Gangadhara CM.

The accused, Faiz Rasheed, was 19 and a college student at the time of the crime and has been in custody for three-and-a-half years.

The court found him guilty under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC.

Rasheed had made 23 comments on the posts of various media outlets celebrating the terrorist attack and mocking the Army.

