Bhajji among AAP's star campaigners for MCD poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

The AAP today announced its star campaigners for the MCD polls, which will take place on December 4. It named 30 party leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam who recently quit as minister amid a row over attending a religious conversion event, and former cricketer and Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh.

The list of star campaigners also include Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and ND Gupta.

The AAP’s star campaigners’ list also includes ministers from Delhi and Punjab governments such as Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and the newly inducted Raaj Kumar Anand.

The voting for 250-ward MCD will take place on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.