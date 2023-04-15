Bharat Gaurav tourist train on Ambedkar Circuit flagged off

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

A special tourist train that will take passengers to cities associated with social reformer BR Ambedkar across the country was on Friday flagged off from New Delhi on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary.

The Bharat Gaurav tourist train tour on the Ambedkar Circuit was flagged off by Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar from the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. The train will take passengers on a seven nights and eight days tour and include key sites in Maharashtra and Bihar.

This tourist train aims at giving a glimpse of the life and legacy of BR Ambedkar to all the passengers, Reddy said, adding it also aimed at promoting domestic tourism and the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”.

The train, which consists of 11 3rd AC coaches, is charging Rs 29,440 for a single passenger. Besides travel, the ticket will also cover boarding, food and local sightseeing expenses. Apart from locations such as BR Ambedkar’s birthplace at Mhow and “Dikshabhhumi” at Nagpur, the train journey will also take the tourists to various Buddhist sites in Gaya, Nalanda, Rajgir and Sanchi.

At Varanasi, the tourists will get an opportunity to go to the famous Kashi Vidhvanath Temple. The train will stop at Agra Cantt station during its onward (on the first day) journey as well as on the return journey (on the eighth day). However, no sightseeing programme has been arranged for the tourists in Agra despite the city boasting of world famous Mughal monuments, including the Taj Mahal.