Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes journey in UP, expected to enter Haryana in evening

PTI

Shamli, January 5

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey around 6am on Thursday after halting for the night at Ailum village here, with scores of people carrying the Tricolour marching through the hinterland, despite biting cold.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi reached the village from Delhi ahead of the resumption of the march, Congress Uttar Pradesh unit spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said.

The march is expected to enter Panipat in Haryana in the evening, ending its journey in the politically crucial state that sends 80 members to Lok Sabha.

Gandhi, who was again seen wearing a white T-shirt that he has sported for much of the journey, was accompanied by senior Congress leaders such as former Union minister Jairam Ramesh and the party's state chief Brijlal Khabri.

Scores of people carrying the Tricolour joined the yatra as it made its way through Shamli district.

#Congress #rahul gandhi