Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes second leg from Delhi after 9-day break, to enter UP by afternoon

PTI

New Delhi, January 3

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday resumed its second leg of the journey from the national capital after a nine-day year-end break.

Led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, the Yatra started from the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmere Gate on Tuesday morning. It will enter Uttar Pradesh by the afternoon, after passing through the busy Outer Ring Road.

As the Yatra moved forward in Delhi, a huge police force was deployed to ensure there is no untoward incident. However, traffic in several parts of the city on the Ring Road was thrown out of gear.

The Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh for two days and will enter Haryana's Panipat by Thursday evening.

Starting from Kanyakumari on September 7, the Yatra has so far travelled over 3,000 km.

It will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar with the hoisting of the national flag by Gandhi.