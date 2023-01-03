Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume from UP today after 9-day winter break

New Delhi, January 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will resume after a nine-day winter break from Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday.

The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march. Starting from the southern states, the yatra moved to Rajasthan and Delhi before the break.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's “divisive politics in the country”.

Meanwhile, after the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is to culminate in Srinagar on January 26, the Congress is gearing up to launch the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign, which is aimed at spreading the message of the yatra across the country.