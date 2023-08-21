Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita: Forensic experts must in cases with 7-yr jail term

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 20

Taking note of inordinate delay in criminal investigations and trials, the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 — which is to replace the Criminal Procedure Code — proposes to make it mandatory to take the help of forensic experts in all crimes punishable with at least seven-year imprisonment.

Clause 176(3) of the Bill says, “On receipt of every information relating to the commission of an offence which is made punishable for seven years or more, the officer in charge of a police station shall, from such date, as may be notified within a period of five years by the state government in this regard, cause the forensics expert to visit the crimes scene to collect forensic evidence in the offence and also cause videography of the process on mobile phone or any other electronic device.”

It proposes to strengthen forensic science infrastructure in all states and Union Territories. The proviso to Clause 176(3) says “where forensics facility is not available in respect of any such offence, the state government shall, until the facility in respect of that matter is developed or made in the state, notify the utilisation of such facility of any other state.”

Introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 11, the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 has been referred to the Department-related Standing Committee on Home Affairs for wider scrutiny and suggestions.

Describing fast and efficient justice system as “an essential component of good governance”, the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill states delay in justice delivery adversely impacts the poor man.

It attributed delay in delivery of justice to complex legal procedures, large pendency of cases in courts, low conviction rates, low level of uses of technology in legal system, delays in investigation system, complex procedures and inadequate use of forensics. In order to address these issues, citizen-centric criminal procedures were the need of the hour, it added.

The Bill provides for the use of technology and forensic sciences in the investigation of crime and furnishing and lodging of information, service of summons, etc., through electronic communication.