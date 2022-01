PTI

New Delhi: A week after BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover went on leave, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover has followed suit as the firm undertakes an independent audit of its internal processes and systems. PTI

Pak pilgrims’ visit delayed due to Covid curbs

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Hindu lawmaker Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has announced a delay in the visit by a delegation of pilgrims to India under his faith tourism initiative due to Covid curbs.