Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita: Use of forensic experts compulsory in cases with 7-year prison term or more

The Bill proposes to strengthen forensic science infrastructure in all states and union territories

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 20

Taking note of inordinate delay in criminal investigations and trials, the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 – which is to replace the Criminal Procedure Code – proposes to make it mandatory to take the help of forensic experts in all crimes punishable with at least seven-year imprisonment.

Clause 176(3) of the Bill says, “On receipt of every information relating to the commission of an offence which is made punishable for seven years or more, the officer in charge of a police station shall, from such date, as may be notified within a period of five years by the State Government in this regard, cause the forensics expert to visit the crimes scene to collect forensic evidence in the offence and also cause videography of the process on mobile phone or any other electronic device.”

It proposes to strengthen forensic science infrastructure in all states and union territories. The proviso to Clause 176(3) says “where forensics facility is not available in respect of any such offence, the State Government shall, until the facility in respect of that matter is developed or made in the State, notify the utilisation of such facility of any other State.”

Introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 11, the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 has been referred to the Department-related Standing Committee on Home Affairs wider scrutiny and suggestions.

Describing the fast and efficient justice system as “an essential component of good governance”, the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill delay in justice delivery was the biggest hurdle in speedy delivery of justice, which adversely impacted the poor man.

It attributed delay in delivery of justice to complex legal procedures, large pendency of cases in the courts, low conviction rates, low level of uses of technology in legal system, delays in investigation system, complex procedures and inadequate use of forensics.

In order to address these issues citizen-centric criminal procedures were the need of the hour, it added.

The Bill provides for the use of technology and forensic sciences in the investigation of crime and furnishing and lodging of information, service of summons, etc., through electronic communication.

Clause 349 of the Bill proposes to empower a Metropolitan/Judicial Magistrate to order any person to provide specimen signatures or handwriting.

Such an order can be given for any investigation or proceeding under the Code. However, such specimen signatures cannot be collected from a person who has not been arrested under an investigation.

The Bill expands it to include finger impressions and voice samples which may be taken from a person who has not been arrested.

Clause 329(1) of the Bill says, “Any document purporting to be a report under the hand of a Government scientific expert to whom this section applies, upon any matter or thing duly submitted to him for examination or analysis and report in the course of any proceeding under this Sanhita, may be used as evidence in any inquiry, trial or other proceeding under this Sanhita while Clause 329(2) gives discretion to the court to “summon and examine any such expert as to the subject-matter of his report.”

