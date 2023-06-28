Saharanpur (UP), June 28
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at by unidentified assailants in Deoband on Wednesday, police said.
He had gone to attend a 'terhavi' ritual at a supporter's home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.
VIDEO | Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was rushed to a local hospital. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HhUz8RZnVw— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2023
"The assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azad's SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital," Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said.
Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong pu...
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Deoband
Has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to...
BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for 'derogatory' post against Rahul Gandhi
The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have booked a case agai...
Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber
Rajinder Pal Singh pleaded guilty in February, will likely b...
Muslim Personal Law Board members huddle to finalise draft opposing UCC to be submitted to law panel
The Board holds a meeting on Tuesday night through video-con...