Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh aide Sanjay files papers for top WFI post

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, July 31

It looks like a clean sweep for the panel supported by outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

With today being the last date for filing of nominations for the August 12 election, Bhushan’s loyalists filed their nominations for all 15 available posts, including that of president, secretary general and treasurer, and five executive members.

Bhushan’s close aide Sanjay Singh, who is representing Uttar Pradesh in the election, has filed for the post of president, while Darshan Lal of Chandigarh has filed his nomination for the post of secretary general. What is interesting is the fact that Bhushan’s loyalists, fearing mischief during the scrutiny of papers, have entered a dummy candidate for all major posts in the executive. As per the notification issued by the returning officer, Justice (retd) MM Kumar, the scrutiny of the papers will take place on August 2.

Olympian Jai Prakash, who was the joint secretary in the previous body, has filed as a second candidate for the post of president, the secretary general and treasurer.

“We have filed two nominations for important posts as a precaution. You never know with these people; if they can include a few persons in the electoral rolls who were not part of the state bodies, they can go to any length to stop us from winning,” said a source close to Bhushan.

Interestingly, none from Bhushan’s family has filed nomination for any post. Even though his son-in-law Vishal Singh was part of the loyalists who went to IOA Bhawan to file nominations, he did not file his papers. Bhushan, who had withdrawn his and his son’s name from the electoral list last week, had announced that his family members would not fight the election.

Bhushan’s rival camp also filed nominations on Monday, but they could not field a full panel of 15 candidates.

Anita Sheoran and Dushyant Sharma have filed their nominations for the post of president, while Railway Sports Promotion Board secretary Prem Chand Lochab has thrown in his hat for the post of secretary general. Another newcomer, Devendra Kadian, has filed his papers for the post of treasurer.

Interestingly, Sharma, who is representing Jammu and Kashmir, was with Bhushan, but has now switched over, which has brought the numbers down. Bhushan had claimed to have the support of 22 of the 25 state units on Sunday.

“We had 22 state bodies with us and a few have switched under pressure from the authorities. In my opinion, we still have 20-21 state bodies with us. The key is to keep them with us as the other party will do everything to break our unity,” another source said.

