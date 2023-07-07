Bias in edu institutions grave issue: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

Terming caste-based discrimination as a “very serious issue”, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to specify steps taken to provide non-discriminatory enabling environment to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes in institutions of higher learning.

A Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna asked the UGC — which regulates higher education in India — to file within four weeks a detailed response to a petition filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi – who allegedly died by suicide following alleged caste discrimination in their respective educational institution.

“This issue is non-adversarial and the UGC needs to take some concrete action. It is for the benefit of students and their parents. Steps taken would ensure that these types of incidents don’t happen in future,” the Bench told the UGC counsel.