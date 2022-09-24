Bid invited for undersea tunnel for bullet train

New Delhi, September 23
National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited fresh bids for the construction of a 21-km-long tunnel, 7 km of which will be under the sea, for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.
The tunnel will be built between the underground station at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Maharashtra.
It will be a single tube tunnel to accommodate twin track for both up and down trains. Thirty-nine equipment rooms at 37 locations will also be constructed adjoining the tunnel location as part of the package.
Usually, 5-6 metre diameter cutter heads are used for urban tunnels used in MRTS (mass rapid transport system). However, for the undersea tunnel for the high-speed train (also bullet train) TBMs (tunnel boring machines) with a cutter head of 13.1 metre diameter will be used.
