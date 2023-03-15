Bid to arrest Imran Khan triggers clashes in Pakistan

NEW DELHI, MARCH 14

The standoff between former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the security forces out to execute a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in Lahore continued late into the night on Tuesday amidst firing of tear-gas shells and canecharge.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s supporters during a protest in Peshawar. AP/PTI

Visuals showed tear gas enveloping the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan and heavily armed police trying to clear the area of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, who were resisting his arrest. All routes leading to Zaman Park were blocked, leaving broadcasters to rely on images being sent by the former Pakistan PM’s supporters. A team of Islamabad police has been in Lahore since Monday after the court ordered his arrest.

Khan in a video message to PTI workers asked them to keep on fighting regardless of whether he was sent to jail or killed. “My dear Pakistanis, the police are here to arrest me. They think that ‘kaum’ will sleep when Imran Khan goes to jail. You have to prove them wrong. You have to prove that it is an alive kaum. For your rights and freedom, you have to struggle and fight.”

On Monday, an Islamabad district court restored Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant due to his absence over several hearings in the Toshakhana case. Last week, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant and asked him to appear before the lower court.

The former Prime Minister has been accused of buying expensive gifts at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

The drama began when armoured police vehicles turned up outside Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Amidst clashes, visuals showed the police gradually gaining ground while taking cover behind an armoured vehicle.

“They’re shelling Imran Khan’s house too. Democracy seems to be suspended in the country, no?” the official Twitter handle of the party tweeted.

Besides the Toshakhana case, the police have booked Khan and 400 others in a case related to the death of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in a road accident. This is reported to be the 81st FIR against Khan since he was deposed as Prime Minister in April last year by the combined opposition. — TNS

