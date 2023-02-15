Air India-Boeing deal to create 1 million jobs in US, President Biden tells PM Modi

PTI

Washington, February 15

The landmark Air India-Boeing deal will create up to 1 million jobs across 44 states in the US and will further deepen bilateral ties, President Joe Biden has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Boeing and Air India announced a mega deal on Tuesday under which the Tata Group-owned airline will purchase 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X for a total of 220 firm orders valued at USD 34 billion at list price.

The deal will also include customer options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAX and 20 Boeing 787, totalling 290 airplanes for a total of USD 45.9 billion at the list price.

While discussing the landmark deal with Prime Minister Modi, Biden said he is looking forward to deepening the ties between India and the US.

This purchase would support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many would not require a four-year college degree, Biden said in the call.

The Air India order is Boeing's third biggest sale ever in dollar value and second in terms of the number of planes.

During the call, the two leaders also reaffirmed the strength of the US-India relationship and committed to continuing working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for the two countries and expand cooperation on our shared priorities.