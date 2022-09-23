Joe Biden backs India for permanent UNSC seat; transformation overdue, says EAM

New Delhi, September 22
US President Joe Biden supports India, Germany and Japan for permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a senior official of the Biden administration has reportedly said.
US reiterates support
We have historically and continue to stand behind the idea that Germany, Japan, and India should be permanent members of the Security Council. US official
‘Not to have india, not good for global body’
To have such a country (India) not there in the key global councils, obviously, it’s not good for us, but I would also urge it’s not good for the global council in question. S Jaishankar, EAM
India’s 2-year tenure IN UNSC to end in December
His remarks came after Biden in his address at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to reforming the UNSC. “The US supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives of the council. This includes permanent seats for those nations we’ve long supported,” said Biden while pointing out that the time had come for the institution to become more inclusive so that it could better respond to the needs of today’s world.
"We have historically and continue to stand behind the idea that Germany, Japan, and India should be permanent members of the Security Council," agencies reported the official as stating.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, meanwhile, said India not sitting as a permanent member of the UNSC was “not good for us” and its transformation was “overdue”.
Speaking at Columbia University, he said within a few years, India would be the third largest economy and the most populous society in the world. “To have such a country not there in the key global councils, obviously, it’s not good for us, but I would also urge it’s not good for the global council in question,” Jaishankar said. At present, the UNSC has five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries elected for two-year terms. India’s two-year tenure at the UNSC will end in December.
