Joe Biden supports India, Germany, Japan as permanent members of reformed UNSC: White House official

PTI

Washington, September 22

US President Joe Biden supports Germany, Japan and India as permanent members of a reformed United Nations Security Council, a senior official of his administration has said.

At the same time, a lot of work needs to be done in this matter, the official told reports on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

"We continue to stand behind the idea that Germany, Japan and India should be permanent members of the Security Council," the official said in response to a question.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Joe Biden in his address at the UN General Assembly reiterated his commitment to reforming the UN Security Council.

Biden said he believed the time had come for the institution to become more inclusive so that it could better respond to the needs of today's world.

#joe biden