Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today

New Delhi, April 10

Indicating unrelenting US pressure to persuade India to shift its loyalties away from Russia, US President Joe Biden will speak to PM Narendra Modi on Monday.

The virtual summit will take place hours before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sit down for a two-plus-two meeting with their US counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

Upholding free, open rules-based order in Indo-Pacific likely on agenda too

Biden and PM Modi will discuss Covid pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening global economy and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order, said a White House statement.

The leaders will also advance the conversation on the development of ‘Indo-Pacific Economic Framework’ and delivering high-quality infrastructure.

The statement said Biden would continue “close consultations” on the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets. Biden, who last spoke to Modi with other Quad leaders in March, is likely to meet him by the month-end in Tokyo for Quad leaders’ in-person summit.

