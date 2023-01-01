Biden, wife condole death of PM's mother

Washington, December 31
United States President Joe Biden has sent his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother Heeraba, who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 99.
Heeraba passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by Prime Minister Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.
Taking to Twitter, President Biden wrote, “(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) on the loss of his mother Heeraben Modi”.
“Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time,” he said on Friday night.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...