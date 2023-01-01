Biden, wife condole death of PM's mother

PTI

Washington, December 31

United States President Joe Biden has sent his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother Heeraba, who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 99.

Heeraba passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by Prime Minister Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Taking to Twitter, President Biden wrote, “(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) on the loss of his mother Heeraben Modi”.

“Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time,” he said on Friday night.