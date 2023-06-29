Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

In a decision to boost research in strategic areas, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of the National Research Foundation (NRF), a new funding agency to bolster the country’s research competence in areas of science and technology by domestic institutions, universities and colleges and create linkages with the industry.

To replace 2008 Act NRF to seed, promote R&D throughout universities, colleges, research institutions, labs

Will replace Science and Engineering Research Board Act, 2008, and subsume it

The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, which will be brought in the upcoming session of Parliament, will replace the Science and Engineering Research Board Act, 2008 and subsume it in the NRF, which will have a wider mandate. The government has earmarked Rs 50,000 crore for research till 2027-28. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said of the Rs 50,000 crore, Rs 14,000 crore would come from the Centre and the remaining would be mobilised through industry, international organisations and philanthropist institutions. “The NRF will seed and promote Research and Development throughout India’s universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories,” he said. It would focus on “need-based” research, the minister said, adding that inter-disciplinary research would be promoted. The NRF would have a governing board chaired by the PM and consisting of 15 to 25 eminent researchers and professionals and an executive council under principal scientific adviser to the PM to evaluate projects and approve fellowships.

Criteria for the selection of projects would be finalised by the council, Thakur said, adding the principal objective of the foundation was promotion of interdisciplinary research for finding science-based solutions to national problems and aid the self-reliant India campaign. The Department of Science and Technology would be the administrative department of the NRF, he added.