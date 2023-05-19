Bihar asked to produce original records on remission granted to ex-MP Anand Mohan in murder case

PTI

New Delhi, May 19

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Bihar government to produce complete original records with regard to the remission granted to former MP Anand Mohan, who was serving life term in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala told advocate Manish Kumar, appearing for the Bihar government, that no further adjournment would be granted in the case and directed him to place the complete records for perusal of the court.

It listed the plea filed by the wife of the slain officer challenging the release of Mohan on August 8.

At the outset, Kumar sought some time to file a reply to the plea.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of the slain officer, said the state government had changed the policy retrospectively and released him in the case.

He urged the bench to direct the state to place the entire records of criminal antecedents of Mohan and sought the matter to be listed in the month of August.

The bench recorded that the counsel for the state government and Mohan had appeared before it and said no further adjournments would be granted.

"Original records with regard to remission to Respondent-4 (Anand Mohan) by order dated April 10, 2023, be placed before the court," the bench said, adding that records with regard to criminal antecedents be also placed before it.

Mohan's name figured in a list of more than 20 prisoners who were ordered to be set free by a notification issued by the state's law department as they had spent more than 14 years behind the bars.

The remission of his sentence followed an April 10 amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual by the Nitish Kumar government whereby the restriction on early release of those involved in killing of a public servant on duty was done away with.