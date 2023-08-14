Bihar caste survey: Supreme Court adjourns hearing to August 18 on petitions against Patna HC order

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to August 18 hearing on petitions challenging an order of the Patna High Court allowing the Bihar Government to go ahead with a caste survey in Bihar.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna posted the petition filed by NGO ‘Ek Soch, Ek Paryas’ for hearing on August 18 along with other petitions challenging the high court’s August 1 order

On behalf of the petitioners, an advocate told the Bench that on August 1, the Bihar Government had a late night notification to complete the caste survey in three days.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing some other petitioners, said the state government should be restrained from publishing the details of the survey during the pendency of matter before the top court.

Noting that it will amount to an indirect stay on the survey without even hearing the state government, Justice Khanna said, “It will be without any application of mind. I don’t want to do that. On August 18, we will hear all of you and all aspects.”

Besides NGO 'Ek Soch, Ek Paryas', Nalanda resident Akhilesh Kumar has also submitted the Bihar Government’s notification for caste survey on the ground that it went against the constitutional mandate.

The Supreme Court had on August 7 deferred to August 14 hearing on petitions challenging caste survey in Bihar even as it refused to order status quo on it.

The Patna High Court on August 1 rejected petitions challenging the caste survey and upheld the Notification dated June 6, 2022 in this regard. ''We find the action of the state to be perfectly valid, initiated with due competence, with the legitimate aim of providing development with justice,” the high court said.

A day after the high court’s verdict holding the caste survey as ''valid'', Nitish Kumar Government had suspended all ongoing training programmes for teachers and asked them to complete the survey at the earliest.

The high court noted, ''The action of the state in carrying out a caste survey... and the vigorous challenge raised to it on multiple grounds... reveal that despite attempts to efface it from the social fabric, caste remains a reality, and refuses to be swept aside, wished away or brushed aside nor does it wither away or disperse into thin air.''

Contending that the caste survey was against the constitutional mandate, petitioner Akhilesh Kumar submitted that it was actually a census which in terms of the constitutional mandate, only the Union Government was empowered to conduct.

''In the present case, the State of Bihar has sought to usurp the powers of Union of India, by merely publishing a notification in the official gazette,” the petitioner said, adding “the entire exercise of conducting a ''census'' by the State of Bihar was without authority and legislative competence, and reeks of mala fide.

The first phase of the exercise was completed on January 21. Around 15,000 officials, including enumerators and observers, had been assigned various responsibilities for the door-to-door survey which will cost around Rs 500 crore.

The petitioner contended “that the Notification dated June 6, 2022 is against the Constitutional mandate of distribution of powers between the State and the Union legislature as enshrined under Article 246 of the Constitution read with Schedule VIIth of the Constitution and ultra vires the Census Act, 1948 read with Census Rules, 1990 and is therefore void ab into (since beginning).”

