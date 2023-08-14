 Bihar caste survey: Supreme Court adjourns hearing to August 18 on petitions against Patna HC order : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Bihar caste survey: Supreme Court adjourns hearing to August 18 on petitions against Patna HC order

Bihar caste survey: Supreme Court adjourns hearing to August 18 on petitions against Patna HC order

High Court had allowed the Bihar Government to go ahead with a caste survey

Bihar caste survey: Supreme Court adjourns hearing to August 18 on petitions against Patna HC order

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to August 18 hearing on petitions challenging an order of the Patna High Court allowing the Bihar Government to go ahead with a caste survey in Bihar.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna posted the petition filed by NGO ‘Ek Soch, Ek Paryas’ for hearing on August 18 along with other petitions challenging the high court’s August 1 order

On behalf of the petitioners, an advocate told the Bench that on August 1, the Bihar Government had a late night notification to complete the caste survey in three days.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing some other petitioners, said the state government should be restrained from publishing the details of the survey during the pendency of matter before the top court.

Noting that it will amount to an indirect stay on the survey without even hearing the state government, Justice Khanna said, “It will be without any application of mind. I don’t want to do that. On August 18, we will hear all of you and all aspects.”

Besides NGO 'Ek Soch, Ek Paryas', Nalanda resident Akhilesh Kumar has also submitted the Bihar Government’s notification for caste survey on the ground that it went against the constitutional mandate.

The Supreme Court had on August 7 deferred to August 14 hearing on petitions challenging caste survey in Bihar even as it refused to order status quo on it.

The Patna High Court on August 1 rejected petitions challenging the caste survey and upheld the Notification dated June 6, 2022 in this regard. ''We find the action of the state to be perfectly valid, initiated with due competence, with the legitimate aim of providing development with justice,” the high court said.

A day after the high court’s verdict holding the caste survey as ''valid'', Nitish Kumar Government had suspended all ongoing training programmes for teachers and asked them to complete the survey at the earliest.

The high court noted, ''The action of the state in carrying out a caste survey... and the vigorous challenge raised to it on multiple grounds... reveal that despite attempts to efface it from the social fabric, caste remains a reality, and refuses to be swept aside, wished away or brushed aside nor does it wither away or disperse into thin air.''

Contending that the caste survey was against the constitutional mandate, petitioner Akhilesh Kumar submitted that it was actually a census which in terms of the constitutional mandate, only the Union Government was empowered to conduct.

''In the present case, the State of Bihar has sought to usurp the powers of Union of India, by merely publishing a notification in the official gazette,” the petitioner said, adding “the entire exercise of conducting a ''census'' by the State of Bihar was without authority and legislative competence, and reeks of mala fide.

The first phase of the exercise was completed on January 21. Around 15,000 officials, including enumerators and observers, had been assigned various responsibilities for the door-to-door survey which will cost around Rs 500 crore.

The petitioner contended “that the Notification dated June 6, 2022 is against the Constitutional mandate of distribution of powers between the State and the Union legislature as enshrined under Article 246 of the Constitution read with Schedule VIIth of the Constitution and ultra vires the Census Act, 1948 read with Census Rules, 1990 and is therefore void ab into (since beginning).”

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 51 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

3
Punjab

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

5
Jalandhar

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line damaged; portion of track left hanging after landslip

7
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul Daljit Thind honoured with Order of British Columbia

8
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Battered by rain, Himachal crumbles; 48 lives lost in day, 13 in Shimla alone

9
Himachal

No cultural programmes at Independence Day functions in Himachal: CM Sukhu

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar slams Randeep Surjewala for calling BJP supporters 'rakshas'

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi says in his I-D speech

In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple

11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, attacks Centre

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...


Cities

View All

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Ghaggar river in spate again

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district

Photo exhibition on partition horrors