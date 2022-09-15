Bihar CM will be ousted by Tejashwi soon, claims BJP

New Delhi, September 14
Stoking a controversy, the BJP today said the ruling JD-U in Bihar may see a split and CM Nitish Kumar could lose his chair. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter to say Nitish Kumar was no longer in control and that Deputy CM Tejashwi would dislodge him any time.
"Nitish Kumar is not in control. After he closed his options with the BJP, the buzz within the RJD is that it is just a matter of time before Tejashwi Yadav dislodges him as CM. The RJD needs three more legislators (164-45=119) to reach the halfway mark (122). The JD-U is ripe for a split," he claimed.
Nitish Kumar has been reaching out to Opposition parties in an attempt to stitch "a main front" against the BJP.
