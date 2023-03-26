Bihar court acquits Giriraj, in 9-yr-old case

Muzaffarpur, March 25
A Bihar court on Saturday acquitted Union Minister Giriraj Singh and 22 other people in connection with a nine-year-old case that was lodged after they staged a rail blockade.
Singh, along with LJP MP Veena Devi and BJP leaders Ram Surat Rai and Suresh Sharma, was among those who appeared before the MP/MLA court at Muzaffarpur in connection with the Railway Act case lodged in 2014.
The ‘rail roko’ was staged in March, 2014, across the state in protest against denial of special category status to Bihar by the Congress-led UPA which was then in power.
