Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav becomes father, RJD celebrates

PTI

Patna, March 27

Jubilations erupted in the RJD camp on Monday as news spread that Tejashwi Yadav, the party's de facto leader and the deputy chief minister of Bihar, has become a father.

Yadav, who has stayed back in Delhi by the side of his wife Rajshree after questioning by the CBI last weekend, broke the news on his Twitter handle and also shared a picture of himself holding the baby girl.

Yadav was on March 25 quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation for more than eight hours, while the Enforcement Directorate questioned his MP sister Misa Bharti for over six hours, in connection with the railways land-for-jobs scam case.

Interestingly, while delivering a speech in the state assembly last week, the Deputy CM, who is in his early 30s, had said he wished that his firstborn child be a daughter.

His elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav was all smiles as he distributed sweets on the Vidhan Sabha premises in Patna, gladly telling everyone that he is now a "bade Papa".

"Laxmi has arrived in our family during the auspicious festival of Navratri. Now all our woes shall be over," said Tej Pratap Yadav, a minister.

Celebrations were also seen at the party's Bir Chand Patel Marg office, barely a few hundred metres from the assembly, where RJD workers indulged in merry-making.