Bihar Govt starts caste-based head count, Tejashwi terms it 'historic'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

The Bihar Government today launched the exercise of caste-based head count in the state, as Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed this would provide scientific data for implementing welfare schemes for weaker and marginalised sections of society.

2-STep EXERCISE Phase-I The number of all households in Bihar will be counted Phase-II Data on people belonging to different castes, sub-castes and religions to be collected The exercise will be completed by May Rs 500cr cost of the survey Data insights for welfare schemes Once the caste-based survey is completed, it will provide the state government with scientific data for carrying out development works for people, including those who have been deprived of the benefits of several welfare schemes. Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister

“The opposition BJP is critical of the survey, though all parties in the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ are favouring it,” he told the media in Patna.

“The enumeration exercise is a historic step by the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government. Once it is completed, it will provide the state government with scientific data for carrying out development works for people, including those who have been deprived of the benefits of welfare schemes,” Yadav is reported to have said while talking to the media.

He further said, “The BJP is an anti-poor party which always opposed this exercise and has always been critical of the caste-based head count.”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had, on Friday, said the caste-based enumeration exercise could be beneficial for all.

The caste-based head count process has been a major issue in Bihar, as Kumar’s JD-U and all constituents of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ were demanding that the exercise be undertaken at the earliest.

The state government rolled out the exercise after the Centre expressed its inability to undertake a caste-based enumeration other than that of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

According to Bihar Government officials, the exercise will be conducted in two phases across the state.

“In the first phase that will continue till January 21, the number of all households in the state will be counted. The second phase will begin in March. Data on people belonging to different castes, sub-castes and religions will be collected in Phase-II. Enumerators will also gather data on the financial status of all those covered under the survey,” said an official.