NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

The NIA on Monday said it has arrested a Naxal operative taking the number of arrested persons to four in connection with a case relating to the CPI (Maoist) terror funding to revive activities of the banned outfit in Bihar’s Magadh region.

In an official statement, the National Investigation agency (NIA) said the accused was arrested on Friday for making efforts for the revival of the banned outfit in Magadh Zone of Bihar.

Identifying the arrested as Anandi Paswan alias Anand Paswan (46), the NIA said he has more than five criminal cases registered against him in various police stations in Bihar.

“Raids were conducted on the premises of Anandi, a resident of Nirakhpur village in Kinjar area of Arwal distraict in Bihar, which had led to the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition on February 12 in 2022,” it said.

This is the fourth arrest in the case related to the terror financing network being jointly operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the Magadh region.

Tarun Kumar, Pradyuman Sharma and Abhinav alias Gaurav were nabbed by the NIA earlier.